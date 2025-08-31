Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal today; Martinez to Man Utd; Chelsea eye Harder, Jackson update; Isak latest

Piero Hincapie should finalise his switch to Arsenal on Sunday, while Manchester United have now made a move for Emiliano Martinez and remain in talks with Senne Lammens as they bid to secure a new goalkeeper. As ever there is plenty going on at Chelsea, who have submitted an offer for Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez and left Nicolas Jackson furious by cancelling his loan move to Bayern Munich as they now consider adding another striker such as Conrad Harder. Facundo Buonanotte will also undergo a medical ahead of his shock switch to Stamford Bridge.