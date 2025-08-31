23
32
35
2
13
24
22
38
48
10
4
31
16
9
1
15
33
20
46
18
37
43
34
29
40
11
49
5
8
30
44
25
26
39
14
3
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal today; Martinez to Man Utd; Chelsea eye Harder, Jackson update; Isak latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal today; Martinez to Man Utd; Chelsea eye Harder, Jackson update; Isak latest

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
341 Less than a minute


Piero Hincapie should finalise his switch to Arsenal on Sunday, while Manchester United have now made a move for Emiliano Martinez and remain in talks with Senne Lammens as they bid to secure a new goalkeeper. As ever there is plenty going on at Chelsea, who have submitted an offer for Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez and left Nicolas Jackson furious by cancelling his loan move to Bayern Munich as they now consider adding another striker such as Conrad Harder. Facundo Buonanotte will also undergo a medical ahead of his shock switch to Stamford Bridge.


Source link

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea XI vs Ipswich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea XI vs Ipswich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

2025-04-13
George Ford opens up on offers to leave Sale and Owen Farrell’s England return

George Ford opens up on offers to leave Sale and Owen Farrell’s England return

2025-06-06
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-07-12
Town boss hails important Pompey point after sensing the 'frustration' following Clarets loss

Town boss hails important Pompey point after sensing the 'frustration' following Clarets loss

2024-08-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo