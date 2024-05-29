Transfer news LIVE! Man United eye £100m double deal; Chelsea want FOUR signings; Diomande to Arsenal

Liverpool are also expected to be busy following the arrival of Arne Slot and have long been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, although he may not be too keen on a move. Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner on a second loan spell, which they may be looking to follow up by bringing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in too. Follow all the news, gossip and rumours including the latest on Manchester United in Standard Sport’s transfer blog!