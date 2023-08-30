Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Joao Felix bid; Spurs in Fati talks; Arsenal latest; Cucurella to Man United

The deadline for the summer transfer window is looming large for clubs who are determined to get a final deal or two over the line. Chief among which are Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham with Arsenal also keeping an eye on any late developments.

Barcelona whizkid Ansu Fati has been one such player, linked with the Gunners lately and now offered to Chelsea and Spurs as the Catalans consider cashing in. Arsenal have been fielding late interest from their rivals over at Stamford Bridge for Emile Smith Rowe amid rumours that Mykhailo Mudryk could be dangled their way in a swap deal.

Chelsea want to continue their clearout before Friday night’s deadline and have surprise interest in Marc Cucurella from Manchester United, amid their injury issues at left-back. Romelu Lukaku is set to leave and former loanee Joao Felix is a new name on the Blues’ radar to replace him. United have also been linked with Marcos Alonso. The biggest remaining deal however could come in Tottenham’s £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!