Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Joao Felix bid; Spurs in Fati talks; Arsenal latest; Cucurella to Man United

The deadline for the summer transfer window is looming large for clubs who are determined to get a final deal or two over the line. Chief among which are Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham with Arsenal also keeping an eye on any late developments.
Barcelona whizkid Ansu Fati has been one such player, linked with the Gunners lately and now offered to Chelsea and Spurs as the Catalans consider cashing in. Arsenal have been fielding late interest from their rivals over at Stamford Bridge for Emile Smith Rowe amid rumours that Mykhailo Mudryk could be dangled their way in a swap deal.
Chelsea want to continue their clearout before Friday night’s deadline and have surprise interest in Marc Cucurella from Manchester United, amid their injury issues at left-back. Romelu Lukaku is set to leave and former loanee Joao Felix is a new name on the Blues’ radar to replace him. United have also been linked with Marcos Alonso. The biggest remaining deal however could come in Tottenham’s £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Hugo Ekitike unlikely to join West Ham
West Ham have moved behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for Hugo Ekitike, writes Standard Sport’s Dom Smith.
Crystal Palace has also monitored the PSG striker, who could head to Germany as part of Les Parisiens’ move for Eintracht star Randal Kolo Muani.
Callum Hudson-Odoi set for Chelsea exit
Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.
The winger worked under Steve Cooper at England’s victorious Under-17 World Cup campaign in 2017.
Done deal! Djed Spence signs for Leeds
Another loan move has been agreed for the Tottenham defender.
Genoa eye Spurs duo
Genoa are interested in Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr and Tanguy Ndombele.
According to Il Secolo XIX, Sarr may be available to leave on loan despite featuring heavily in Ange Postecoglou’s early spell as Spurs boss.
A report by 90min even suggests new contract talks are underway.
Ndombele is certainly thought to be available and has been linked with Galatasaray lately.
Spurs in Ansu Fati talks
Tottenham are in talks to sign Ansu Fati.
Fabrizio Romano reports on a loan deal being in the offing with Barcelona wanting all of the young striker’s salary covered.
Spain international Fati, 20, is thought to earn around £200,000-a-week at the Camp Nou.
Done deal! Brighton sign Carlos Baleba to replace Moises Caicedo
Thomas Tuchel eyes Eric Dier in Prem raid
Eric Dier is on Bayern Munich’s radar.
The German giants will need a replacement for the Inter Milan-bound Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Tuhcel is planning a raid on English football.
Sky Sports say Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea is his first choice, ahead of Tottenham’s Dier and Armel Bella-Kotchap of Southampton.
Folarin Balogun saga nears its end
Folarin Balogun will seal his exit from Arsenal today.
Monaco welcomed the USA striker yesterday ahead of a medical with Fabrizio Romano saying he’ll sign on the dotted line in the coming hours.
Arsenal will receive £34m if all of Balogun’s add-ons are activated and have a sell-on clause in the deal.
Romelu Lukaku flies in to Rome
Roma fans massed at the airport last night to welcome Romelu Lukaku as their new signing.
He joins from Chelsea on loan having been personally flown in by club owner Dan Friedkin.
Almost 50,000 people are said to have tracked the jet on flightradar, which is said to be a record!
Chelsea reignite Joao Felix interest
Mauricio Pochettino’s desire for a new attacker could see Chelsea bring in a familiar face.
Joao Felix’s Atletico Madrid future remains up in the air with Barcelona in a bid to sign him this week.
According to 90min, Chelsea have maintained contact with Felix and could be presented with an open door to signing him given Barcelona are focusing on other targets.
