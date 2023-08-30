14
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea and Spurs eye Fati; Arsenal send Smith Rowe message; Man United in Cucurella bid

Summer deadline day is fast approaching and Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to be busy into the final hours of the window. The Gunners are working on outgoings, with as many as eight players with uncertain futures, before potentially adding a new defender before 11pm BST on Friday night.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to let Romelu Lukaku leave on another loan deal with Roma his destination, but have been told by Arsenal that Emile Smith Rowe is not for sale as they potentially battle Tottenham for Ansu Fati. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is also a target as Manchester United bid £2million to take Marc Cucurella on loan, plus interest in Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Alonso, Rico Henry and Sergio Reguilon.


