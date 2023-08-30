Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea and Spurs eye Fati; Arsenal send Smith Rowe message; Man United in Cucurella bid

Summer deadline day is fast approaching and Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to be busy into the final hours of the window. The Gunners are working on outgoings, with as many as eight players with uncertain futures, before potentially adding a new defender before 11pm BST on Friday night.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to let Romelu Lukaku leave on another loan deal with Roma his destination, but have been told by Arsenal that Emile Smith Rowe is not for sale as they potentially battle Tottenham for Ansu Fati. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is also a target as Manchester United bid £2million to take Marc Cucurella on loan, plus interest in Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Alonso, Rico Henry and Sergio Reguilon.
Spurs are closing in on a deal worth almost £50m for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson to conclude their summer incomings, while also have plenty of current players to shift. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also of interest to United. The biggest potential deal is Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia’s interest in signing Mohamed Salah, which is expected to go to the wire. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Chelsea and Tottenham eye Ansu Fati deal
Chelsea and Tottenham could yet face a late transfer battle over Ansu Fati.
The young Spanish forward has been consistently linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now claims that Fati has been offered to Chelsea this week, with Spurs also apparently asking to be kept informed on the 20-year-old amid their talks with Nottingham Forest over the £50m-rated Brennan Johnson.
One to watch as the deadline approaches, no doubt.
Man United agree Marc Cucurella deal
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Marc Cucurella.
That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who says the Chelsea defender has settled on personal terms over a switch to Old Trafford.
A deal is yet to be agreed with the Blues, but Romano says Cucurella is now United’s only left-back target before Friday night’s transfer deadline.
So no Nicolas Tagliafico or Sergio Reguilon then.
Arsenal send Chelsea message over Smith Rowe
Arsenal insist Emile Smith Rowe is not for sale amid late summer transfer interest from Chelsea.
The Blues are still on the hunt for further attacking reinforcements before Friday night’s transfer deadline, seeking primarily a versatile forward player who can operate at No10 and also out on the wing.
London rivals Chelsea have been linked with Smith Rowe over recent days, though Arsenal have always insisted that their popular academy graduate midfielder is not for sale.
Man United make Marc Cucurella loan bid
Manchester United have made a £2million loan bid for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, reports Nizaar Kinsella.
However, the Blues are expected to turn down the initial offer as they seek a larger loan fee.
Cucurella is open to a move to Old Trafford but negotiations are delicate with other left-back candidates having been sounded out.
United boss Erik ten Hag is thought to favour Cucurella, whom he believes fits his style of play.
Man United step up Nicolas Tagliafico talks
Manchester United’s search for a new left-back is ramping up before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Erik ten Hag has something of a crisis at the position now with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out injured, and Brandon Williams loaned out to Ipswich last week.
Diogo Dalot filled in as a makeshift left-back against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with young Alvaro Fernandez also on the books.
United have been linked with a shock swoop for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon, Rico Henry of Benfica and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso, among others.
But Nicolas Tagliafico now seems to have emerged as the primary option, amid reports from The Indepedent and others that talks are stepping up with Lyon over the Argentine World Cup winner.
United are said to want a loan deal for the 30-year-old, while Lyon would apparently prefer a permanent sale worth around £5.15m plus add-ons for a player who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.
Arsenal reject Chelsea approach for Emile Smith Rowe
Chelsea have failed with an initial approach for Emile Smith Rowe, reports claim.
The Gunners midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer option for Mauricio Pochettino in the final days of a hectic summer transfer window.
But the Daily Mail say that Chelsea have now seen opening overtures for Smith Rowe firmly rejected by Arsenal, who do not want to sell to a direct rival.
Done deal! Everton sign Beto
Everton have signed striker Beto from Udinese.
He has signed a four-year deal.
“Words cannot express the feeling I have right now to play at Goodison Park because it’s a stadium that since I was in high school, I always wanted to play at,” he told the club’s official website.
“The fans here at Everton are a step up compared to other fans.”
Pochettino issues update on Chelsea striker search
Mauricio Pochettino says he would still be happy with Chelsea’s transfer business even if the club fail to sign another forward to “complete” his squad.
Chelsea are in the market for another forward in the final days of the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on September 1.
Pochettino has been hit by a number of injuries for forward players. Most notably, Christopher Nkunku is out for at least three more months, joining the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka on the sidelines.
Speaking ahead of AFC Wimbldon’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, Pochettino said: “Yes I am happy. I am really happy with the squad we have got at the moment, so far.
No Chelsea debut for Petrovic
There will be no debut for new Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.
The signing from New England Revolution is still waiting for the Football Association to sign off his deal to play.
“[Robert] Sanchez is going to play tomorrow because we don’t have the confirmation that Djordjes can play with the permit,” Mauricio Pochettino has told reporters.
“That is why we prepare the game with Robert.
He needs more time to work with [the goalkeeping coaches] but we don’t want to rush. We don’t know if he is going to be on the bench because the permit is still not confirmed.”
Hojlund finally able to make Man United debut
Rasmus Hojlund could make his debut for Manchester United this weekend against Arsenal.
That’s according to Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand, who has included the 20-year-old in his latest squad after watching the striker train at United’s Carrington base.
Have two wins from their opening three games but have largely underwhelmed so far, so will welcome the opportunity to blood their £73million summer signing against the title hopefuls at the Emirates Stadium.
“I’ve been in Manchester to watch Rasmus train and he’s in full gear, so he’ll probably be in the squad for the weekend,” Hjulmand told reports.
