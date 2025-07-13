Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC new Gyokeres deal, Madueke medical, Eze offer; Man Utd, Chelsea latest

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs stepping up their transfer business ahead of the new season. Viktor Gyokeres is pushing to seal his move to Arsenal, who are scrambling to wrap up a deal after Sporting made it clear they will not budge on their asking price for the striker. Noni Madueke is completing his move to Arsenal from Chelsea and the Gunners are also targeting Eberechi Eze and Cristhian Mosquera.