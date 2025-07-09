Transfer news LIVE: Gyokeres to Arsenal FC twist, Rodrygo boost, Eze bid; Chelsea want Nwaneri; Mbeumo to Man Utd

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all continue to push for huge signings as the summer transfer window dominates headlines. Arsenal are in advanced talks over a blockbuster move for Viktor Gyokeres, but have yet to agree a fee with Sporting with a surprise potential Plan B having now emerged. The Gunners have also been boosted over Rodrygo and are said to be considering a swap deal for Eberechi Eze, with the likes of Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and Cristhian Mosquera also firmly on their radar.