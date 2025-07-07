34
23
18
43
33
40
8
37
13
20
22
15
32
3
30
24
29
26
48
44
1
2
31
14
25
10
38
9
11
5
46
4
16
39
35
49
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Gyokeres, Rodrygo talks; Chelsea set Madueke price; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Gyokeres, Rodrygo talks; Chelsea set Madueke price; Man Utd latest

2025-07-07Last Updated: 2025-07-07
354 Less than a minute


Clubs plotting huge moves as summer window ramps up


Source link

2025-07-07Last Updated: 2025-07-07
354 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign £26m wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign £26m wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

2023-11-15
Luton to host Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road

Luton to host Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road

2025-06-13
Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Darwin Nunez injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Darwin Nunez injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

2024-03-28
The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

The Open: Brian Harman leads after superb second round as Tommy Fleetwood chases

2023-07-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo