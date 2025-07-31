Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC learn Eze deadline; Liverpool want Isak and Rodrygo; Man United in £65m move

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are working on major deals as the summer transfer window heats up. The Gunners hope Viktor Gyokeres will debut in today’s friendly against Tottenham and are now said to have agreed personal terms with Eberechi Eze, for whom they remain in talks. There could be also be more movement on the horizon at the Emirates with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, and Oleksandr Zinchenko tipped to depart, with the latter pair drawing interest from Fulham.