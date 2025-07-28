Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC in Eze agreement; Liverpool plot huge Isak bid; Sesko to Man Utd boost; Chelsea

Man Utd have been handed a major boost in their attempts to sign Benjamin Sesko as the RB Leipzig striker prefers a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. Chelsea are on the verge of selling Joao Felix as they seek to bolster their squad amid talks for Xavi Simons and links to Morgan Rogers. Elsewhere, Tottenham must now look for an Morgan Gibbs-White alternative after the midfielder penned a new contract. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!