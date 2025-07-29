40
Transfer news LIVE: Eze to Arsenal FC latest, Rodrygo twist; Liverpool agree Isak deal; Man Utd £35m bid rejected

2025-07-29
Man Utd have been handed a major boost in their attempts to sign Benjamin Sesko as the RB Leipzig striker prefers a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. Randal Kolo Muani is still being considered as an alternative and Morten Hjulmand is a midfield target. Chelsea are on the verge of selling Joao Felix as they seek to bolster their squad amid talks for Xavi Simons and links to Morgan Rogers. Elsewhere, Tottenham must now look for an Morgan Gibbs-White alternative after the midfielder penned a new contract. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


