Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC get Gyokeres boost, Eze latest; Ekitike to Liverpool, Man Utd make Mbeumo bid

Manchester United, meanwhile, have submitted a third bid for Bryan Mbeumo. Though it’s unlikely that the Bees will want to lose both of their star forwards in the same window. As a result, a swap deal involving Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been mooted. Elsewhere, Tottenham remain hopeful of concluding a deal for Morgan Gibbs-White. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!