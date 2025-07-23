Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC book Gyokeres medical; Eze latest; Chelsea eye Simons deal; Ekitike to Liverpool

Chelsea are exploring a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, while Man Utd are weighing up a move for Emiliano Martinez as well as shifting their focus towards signing a centre-forward after landing Bryan Mbeumo in an initial £65million deal. Nicolas Jackson, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins are among the names being linked with a move to Old Trafford. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!