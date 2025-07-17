Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC face Gyokeres twist; Isak wants Liverpool, Ekitike bid; Man Utd Mbeumo alternative

Arsenal are really looking to stamp their authority on this summer’s transfer window as Mikel Arteta prepares for another Premier League title challenge. The Gunners hope to land three of their top targets by the end of this week, with Viktor Gyokeres, their No1 priority, nearing a move to north London. Talks with Sporting appeared to hit a snag over “financial discrepancies”, but now, those fears seem to have been allayed, and the deal should go through within days. Elsewhere, Noni Madueke’s £52m move from Chelsea is almost a formality, while Cristhian Mosquera has undergone a medical ahead of his switch from Valencia.