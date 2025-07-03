Transfer news LIVE: Gyokeres agrees Arsenal FC deal; Rodrygo boost; shock Chelsea bid; Man Utd, Liverpool latest

The summer window is ramping up with some major moves edging closer. Arsenal are said to have agreed a deal with Viktor Gyokeres and been handed a new boost over Rodrygo, as well as making a fresh offer for Cristhian Mosquera, who may have submitted a transfer request. The Gunners also want to sign Eberechi Eze and are poised to announce the arrivals of Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi to follow Kepa Arrizabalaga.