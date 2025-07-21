Transfer news LIVE: Gyokeres to Arsenal FC hijack; Man Utd in £78m talks; Liverpool book Ekitike medical; Chelsea

United are finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after their third offer was accepted by Brentford, and have now turned their focus to Benjamin Sesko. Leaving Old Trafford though is Marcus Rashford as he is set to join Barcelona on loan. Elsewhere, Chelsea are reportedly keen on Xavi Simons and Tottenham remain hopeful of signing Morgan Gibbs-White. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!