Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC told Gyokeres offered to Man Utd, Gordon interest; Chelsea make Simons move

Manchester United finally completed their months-long pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo and landed the Cameroonian in an initial £65million deal, and they now turn their attention to a centre-forward, with Benjamin Sesko, once an Arsenal target, and Nicolas Jackson, seemingly out of favour at Chelsea, on their shortlist. Ruben Amorim may also want to reinforce his midfield with Morten Hjulmand, although he could face a rival bid from Manchester City.