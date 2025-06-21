48
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC want £30m star, Chelsea eye Diomande; Guehi to Liverpool blow; Man Utd latest

2025-06-21
Chelsea are in talks with all of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Mohammed Kudus, which would see Madueke move down the pecking order, having also made contact over Malick Fofana and Hugo Ekitike. Ousmane Diomande is also being lined up as a defensive target. Liverpool are set to finally announce Florian Wirtz and have booked a medical for Milos Kerkez. They are now plotting a move for Marc Guehi, though that has hit a potential stumbling block, and Alexander Isak remains an unrealistic target.


