30
2
35
20
33
13
1
16
40
8
5
43
15
23
29
25
24
4
14
22
10
32
39
31
44
9
18
48
49
46
26
3
37
38
11
34
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Gyokeres; Chelsea in Olise talks; Branthwaite to Man Utd; Liverpool eye Yoro

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Gyokeres; Chelsea in Olise talks; Branthwaite to Man Utd; Liverpool eye Yoro

2024-06-14Last Updated: 2024-06-14
342 Less than a minute


Arsenal are looking for a huge striker signing as the summer transfer window officially opens for business today. The Gunners have learned what it will take to prise Victor Gyokeres away from Sporting Lisbon after reportedly holding talks over Victor Osimhen, with Santiago Gimenez, Joshua Zirkzee and Nico Williams among their other attacking options as elsewhere they also target the likes of Eberechi Eze, Andriy Lunin, Youssouf Fofana and Viktor Tsyhankov, as well as Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo.


Source link

2024-06-14Last Updated: 2024-06-14
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Beth England interview: Hip surgery may have saved my career… I'm very lucky

Beth England interview: Hip surgery may have saved my career… I'm very lucky

2023-10-24
Harry Kane has 'burning fire' to win Champions League with Bayern after Tottenham heartbreak

Harry Kane has 'burning fire' to win Champions League with Bayern after Tottenham heartbreak

2024-04-16

Another Meek Surrender By England, India In WTC Final

2021-03-06
Courtney Lawes to retire from England duty after Rugby World Cup

Courtney Lawes to retire from England duty after Rugby World Cup

2023-10-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo