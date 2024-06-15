18
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Onana move; Man Utd make Branthwaite bid; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Eze latest

2024-06-15
Arsenal are still weighing up striker targets, with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Santiago Gimenez, Joshua Zirkzee and Nico Williams all linked, but have seemingly decided on their preferred midfield signing after making their first move to snap up Amadou Onana. Everton want at least £50million to sell the Belgium, and have also rejected Manchester United’s opening bid of £35m for Jarrad Branthwaite.


