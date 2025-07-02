29
33
8
44
39
13
46
40
37
34
20
15
35
11
4
38
30
3
48
25
49
5
23
1
14
18
31
26
10
22
16
43
24
32
9
2
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal plan Rodrygo talks; Eze twist; Chelsea in Kudus battle; Liverpool, Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal plan Rodrygo talks; Eze twist; Chelsea in Kudus battle; Liverpool, Man Utd latest

2025-07-02Last Updated: 2025-07-02
363 Less than a minute


Huge deals in the works between Premier League sides


Source link

2025-07-02Last Updated: 2025-07-02
363 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal identify Isak alternative; Liverpool get Kerkez boost; Trincao to Man Utd twist

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal identify Isak alternative; Liverpool get Kerkez boost; Trincao to Man Utd twist

2025-03-28
Liverpool XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Merseyside derby

Liverpool XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Merseyside derby

2025-04-01
Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Odegaard latest news and return dates

Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Ben White and Martin Odegaard latest news and return dates

2024-10-31
Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, latest updates and reaction after dramatic finish

Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, latest updates and reaction after dramatic finish

2025-05-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo