Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC new Sesko breakthrough, Chelsea told Gittens price; Man Utd, Wirtz latest

Manchester United could face a transfer fight for Bryan Mbeumo after Thomas Frank told Tottenham he wants to take the Brentford forward with him to north London if he lands the Spurs job. Liverpool are closing in on a double deal for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, while Manchester City look set to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!