Transfer news LIVE! New Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea in new Vlahovic talks; Solomon to Spurs today; Man Utd

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to be amongst the busiest clubs in Europe during this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners are widely expected to sign both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the coming days, albeit there is said to be a fresh delay over the latter as West Ham want Arsenal to sign-off on the final wording of the agreement, which is not likely to be a problem.
At Chelsea, the focus is on getting a striker. While Moises Caicedo remains a key target, the Blues want more firepower with both Paulo Dybala and Elye Wahi both linked. Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, appears to be the favourite after fresh talks with Juventus.
Over at Tottenham, they have been busy. Manor Solomon is expected to be announced as a Spurs player soon while the club reportedly close in on a move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven all while trying to hold off Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Harry Kane. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Fulham and West Ham keen on Taylor Harwood-Bellis
As the captain of the successful England U21 team, Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has put himself in the shop window.
The centre-back looks unlikely to force his way into Pep Guadiola’s first-team at the Etihad Stadium.
As such, other Premier League clubs are thought to be keen,
The Daily Mail claim both Fulham and West Ham are eager to sign him.
Clement Lenglet given time off amid Tottenham rumours
Tottenham have considered a move to bring Clement Lenglet to the club on a permanent basis.
The Frenchman spent last season on loan with Spurs from Barcelona and his prospects of first-team football at the Camp Nou look somewhat bleak.
Now, the defender has even been given time off.
According to El Chiringuito, Lenglet has been granted another week before returning for pre-season in order to sort out his future.
Jordan Henderson not expected to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia
With Steven Gerrard now managing in the Saudi Pro League, plenty of his former Liverpool teammates have been linked with a move.
Indeed, Jordan Henderson is the latest name being touted with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, with Gerrard reportedly keen to bring him to Al-Ettifaq.
Still, the Daily Mail claim the England international is not likely to leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia.
West Ham agree £17m fee to sign Luiz Felipe
With the Declan Rice money to come in at West Ham, David Moyes is on the hunt for fresh signings.
According to ABC Sevilla, they’ve agreed a fee with Real Betis over one.
They claim the Hammers have struck a £17m deal over defender Luiz Felipe.
Inter Milan stand firm over Man Utd target Andre Onana
Andre Onana has been widely reported to have agreed personal terms over a move to Manchester United this summer.
Still, the Red Devils are not finding it easy to get a deal done.
According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan are standing firm over their valuation of £51m, something United have not yet reached.
Manor Solomon expected to sign for Tottenham imminently
Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market this summer and could soon announce another signing.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs will formally confirm the arrival of winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer imminently.
Chelsea holding fresh Dusan Vlahovic talks
Paul Dybala and Elye Wahi continue to be linked with a move to Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino seeks more firepower followin the signing of Nicoloas Jackson.
Still, there is one name who is now seemingly considered the frontunner.
According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have held fresh talks with Juventus over the prospect of signing Dusan Vlahovic.
New Declan Rice to Arsenal delay explained
It seems like Declan Rice has been closing in on a £105m move to Arsenal for an age now.
Still, the deal is yet to be formally completed and Sky Sports have offered some fresh insight.
They suggest the delay is simply because the Hammers are waiting on the Gunners to sign off on the final wording of the terms.
Chelsea make Tino Anjorin decision
Tino Anjorin has been told he still has a future at Chelsea, Standard Sport understands.
The young midfielder has suffered from injuries in recent years and will be sent out on loan again this summer.
Ange Postecoglou ‘not losing sleep’ over Harry Kane
New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has outlined why he is not concerned by the speculation surrouding Harry Kane.
“If I say it’s annoying me, it would be misleading – it doesn’t register,” he said. “I always believe that you’re much better trying to understand what a situation is through your own eyes.
“In my head right now, Harry’s on holiday, he’s on a sunbed and playing with his family and having a great time. That’s the picture I’ve got.
“Now, if other things are going on I’m not going to think about it and the reason I don’t is because he’ll be here in two days’ time [Wednesday] and everything I need to know will be sitting right in front of me.”
