Transfer news LIVE! New Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea in new Vlahovic talks; Solomon to Spurs today; Man Utd

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue to be amongst the busiest clubs in Europe during this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners are widely expected to sign both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice in the coming days, albeit there is said to be a fresh delay over the latter as West Ham want Arsenal to sign-off on the final wording of the agreement, which is not likely to be a problem.

At Chelsea, the focus is on getting a striker. While Moises Caicedo remains a key target, the Blues want more firepower with both Paulo Dybala and Elye Wahi both linked. Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, appears to be the favourite after fresh talks with Juventus.

Over at Tottenham, they have been busy. Manor Solomon is expected to be announced as a Spurs player soon while the club reportedly close in on a move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven all while trying to hold off Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Harry Kane. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!