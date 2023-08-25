Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree £38m deal; Chelsea striker search; Pepe to Tottenham; Salah wants Saudi move

The final week of the summer window is almost upon us and there remains plenty of business to still be done. The biggest story is Mohamed Salah’s interest in moving to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad willing to make the Liverpool star the highest-paid player in the world. Arsenal have working hard on shipping out as many as seven first-team stars before the deadline, and Folarin Balogun’s £38million move to Monaco could be the next one confirmed as Kieran Tierney heads to Real Sociedad on loan.
Chelsea are working on signing another striker after some early season struggles and have interest in Brennan Johnson, but the £40million-rated Nottingham Forest forward prefers a move to Tottenham, who have been told by Brentford to stump up £80m if they want Ivan Toney in January. Young star Deivid Washington has joined the Blues, though could be sent out on loan.
Mohammed Kudus is expected to sign for West Ham after some initial concerns the deal had falled through, while Crystal Palace are looking at gambling with a one-season punt on ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Manchester United are wrapping up a deal for goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Live updates
Done deal! Santos joins Forest on loan
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea on loan.
He should be able to make his debut this weekend against Manchester United.
Silva demands five new signings
Marco Silva has sent a clear message to Fulham’s sporting director Tony Khan, insisting the club “have to sign at least five players” before the end of the transfer window.
Fulham are intent on replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic in the final week of the window, after the striker joined Al Hilal for a club-record sale worth £46million. They are interested in Flamengo’s Pedro and Duvan Zapata at Atalanta.
Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey and Willian have come in this summer, but Fulham also lost five players whose contracts expired as well as three loanees who returned to their parent clubs.
“From last April, the plan was clear”, said Silva. “It’s no surprise what we need. We have just two full-backs in our squad — one right-back and one left-back. We need two more.
“We have to sign at least five players until the end of the market. We have to.”
Read more here!
Crystal Palace keen on Draxler
First Eden Hazard, now Julian Draxler! Crystal Palace are rolling back the years today.
According to RMC Sport, Palace have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for the out-of-favour midfielder.
The player is keen on the move but his huge salary may prove a stumbling block.
Crystal Palace set Eze and Doucoure asking price
Crystal Palace will demand at least £70million for both Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure in the final week of the transfer window.
Manchester City are considering a move for Eze, while Liverpool want Doucoure. But Palace are reluctant to lose either player and will fight to keep them at Selhurst Park.
Palace were boosted last week when they tied down Michael Olise after seeing off interest in the winger from Chelsea.
Roy Hodgson called the contract “best possible news”, but Palace still have an anxious week ahead of them as they try to keep hold of Eze and Doucoure.
Palace hope their £70m valuations of both players will be enough to fend off interest from City and Liverpool.
Read more here!
Arsenal’s transfer risk with Saka
Competition has been at the heart of Arsenal’s summer business, that word cropping up more often than during a commercial radio ad break.
More than £200million has been spent so far, with the likely commitment to another chunk should David Raya’s move stick in 12 months’ time, all of it in the name of friendly rivalry.
Of the four newcomers, only the most expensive, Declan Rice, has looked a certain starter. Kai Havertz is in the mix for both midfield and striking roles but not guaranteed either, while Raya is for now understudying Aaron Ramsdale and Jurrien Timber had the versatility to keep an entire backline on its toes until his ACL misfortune.
All over the pitch, even in positions that Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have on lock, Mikel Arteta now has options, his squad approaching the kind of depth it lacked last term. There is, however, one exception, out on the right wing.
Read more here!
Done deal! Devine joins Vale
Tottenham have confirmed that young star Alfie Devine has joined Port Vale on loan for the season.
The 19-year-old England U20 international embarks on his first loan move away as he looks for more first-team minutes.
Manager Andy Crosby said: “He’s an exciting young player who shows a maturity beyond his years on the pitch and that comes as a result of the elite environments he has already experienced with Tottenham and England.
“It’s testament to the progress the club is making on and off the pitch that top clubs are now trusting us with their best young talent, he will have the support of the staff and the players as we help him to grow. He will also have a part to play with our own younger players and is an example of what hard work and dedication to your career can help you achieve.”
Klopp responds to Salah rumours
Jurgen Klopp has batted away claims that Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.
Rumours emerged overnight that the Egyptian winger had agreed to a £191million move to Al-Ittihad, which would earn him over £3.5m-a-week as part of the Saudis’ mega spending spree.
However, Liverpool signed Salah up to a new contract to 2025 last year and have no intention of accepting any bids for their star forward.
Klopp told reporters ahead of facing Newcastle on Sunday that no such offer had landed at his desk and that the issue was a total non-starter, with Salah “100 per cent” committed to Liverpool.
“It’s difficult to talk about media stories, as there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view,” he told reporters. “Mo is a Liverpool player, he’s essential. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.
Read more here!
Mourino keen on Lukaku loan
Roma have emerged as frontrunners to sign Romelu Lukaku after Chelsea were forced to make the striker available on loan after minimal interest in a permanent sale.
The 30-year-old faces a five-month first-team exile until January unless he can secure a Stamford Bridge exit route, and Roma are now preparing a loan offer as AC Milan monitor the situation.
Lukaku could be set for a reunion with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who briefly managed the striker during his second spell as Blues boss.
Chelsea want a substantial loan fee and the majority of Lukaku’s £325,000-a-week wages covered after failing to sell their striker this summer.
Read more here!
Greenwood wanted in Albania
Mason Greenwood is reportedly attracting interest from an unnamed team in Albania, claim talkSPORT.
Manchester United have decided to cut ties with the player following a six-month investigation, and have vowed to help the young striker find a new club before the transfer window closes next week.
Greenwood currently earns £75,000 a week.
Toney ready for ‘new direction’ after new agents
Ivan Toney has signed with super-agent Jonathan Barnett ahead of an expected bidding war for the Brentford striker in January.
Multiple offers are expected for Toney when he has completed his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.
Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked with Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.
“It is very timely for me to be joining CAA Stellar”, Toney said. “It feels like a fresh beginning. Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction.”
Read more here!
Source link