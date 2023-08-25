Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree £38m deal; Chelsea striker search; Pepe to Tottenham; Salah wants Saudi move

The final week of the summer window is almost upon us and there remains plenty of business to still be done. The biggest story is Mohamed Salah’s interest in moving to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad willing to make the Liverpool star the highest-paid player in the world. Arsenal have working hard on shipping out as many as seven first-team stars before the deadline, and Folarin Balogun’s £38million move to Monaco could be the next one confirmed as Kieran Tierney heads to Real Sociedad on loan.

Chelsea are working on signing another striker after some early season struggles and have interest in Brennan Johnson, but the £40million-rated Nottingham Forest forward prefers a move to Tottenham, who have been told by Brentford to stump up £80m if they want Ivan Toney in January. Young star Deivid Washington has joined the Blues, though could be sent out on loan.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to sign for West Ham after some initial concerns the deal had falled through, while Crystal Palace are looking at gambling with a one-season punt on ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Manchester United are wrapping up a deal for goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!