Transfer news LIVE! Salah to Saudi Arabia soon; Arsenal get Garcia boost; Frimpong to Chelsea; Man Utd latest

We are now in the final week of the summer transfer window, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool expected to be busy. The Gunners still want a new defender despite a huge summer spend already, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia now emerging as a rather surprising target late in the window.
Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, the business is set to continue. Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella could both leave in the final few days, while Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is linked with a late move to Stamford Bridge.
Man United could move for Cucurella as they look to cover for Luke Shaw’s injury and it is difficult to ignore the increasing links between Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabia. Tottenham are another primed to make a late statement as they plot a £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Tottenham to launch bid for £50m-rated Brennan Johnson
Tottenham will launch a bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson in the final days of the transfer window, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Johnson has emerged as Spurs’ next transfer target of another busy summer which has seen them spend around £165million, but also recoup more than £100m with the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.
Read the full story here!
Man United hold talks with Chelsea over Marc Cucurella loan
Luke Shaw’s injury has forced Manchester United back into the transfer market.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have held talks with Chelsea over a loan move for Marc Cucurella.
The Blues are said to be open to allowing the defender to depart, even to a rival.
Jeremie Frimpong emerges as a late Chelsea target
With Reece James and Ben Chilwell hardly the most reliable on the injury front, Chelsea want another full-back it seems.
Malo Gusto has arrived already this summer and Fichajes claim the Blues could make a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.
Still, the report adds it would take a sizeable offer to convince the German club to sell.
Arsenal handed Eric Garcia boost
Former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has now emerged as a key target for Arsenal, it seems.
Mikel Arteta worked with the centre-back during his time at City and could make a move following Jurrien Timber’s injury.
Though Barcelona are wanting to keep the Spanish international, Mundo Deportivo claim FFP issues could force the LaLiga giants into a sale.
Mohamed Salah to move to Saudi Arabia soon
Though Jurgen Klopp has consistently denied Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool, reports from Saudi Arabia suggest otherwise.
Indeed, Riyadiyatv claim Al Ittihad are set to step in and make their move THIS week, adding that Sunday’s win over Newcastle was the forward’s last game for the Reds.
There is said to be confidence he will become the latest to join the Saudi Pro League.
Man United eye Cucurella loan deal with Chelsea
Manchester United are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.
The Red Devils are assessing their left-back options after Luke Shaw recently suffered a muscle injury. United initially said that the England international would be sidelined for several weeks, with manager Erik ten Hag later confirming before Saturday’s chaotic comeback win over Nottingham Forest that he would be out for longer than Mason Mount, who is expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring problem.
Reports suggest Shaw could be facing up to two months in the treatment room, leaving United notably short on senior options on the left-hand side of defence with deputy Tyrell Malacia also currently out injured and Brandon Williams having been loaned out to Championship side Ipswich earlier this week.
United do have young Spanish defender Alvaro Fernandez as a potential option at left-back, while versatile right-back Diogo Dalot filled in on the opposite side in the 3-2 Premier League win over Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Read the full story here
Done deal! West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus has officially completed his transfer to West Ham.
The Ghanaian attacking midfielder heads to the Premier League from Eredivisie giants Ajax in a deal worth around £38million plus add-ons, having been on the transfer radar of several top English clubs across the summer window.
Kudus has signed a five-year contract at West Ham and will wear the No14 shirt recently vacated by Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet, who moved to No17 for the 2023/24 campaign. His deal is said to include the option for a further 12 months, with a sell-on clause secured by Ajax.
The 23-year-old, who was also of interest to Chelsea at one stage and similarly linked with Arsenal and Brighton among many others, is David Moyes’ fourth summer signing of the summer after deals for midfield pair James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez plus former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, who joined for £20m from Stuttgart earlier this week.
Read the full story here
Tottenham to launch Johnson bid
Tottenham will launch a bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson in the final days of the transfer window, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Johnson has emerged as Spurs’ next transfer target of another busy summer which has seen them spend around £165million, but also recoup more than £100m with the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.
Spurs have decided rather than signing an outright replacement for Kane they will spread the goals across the squad, and the imminent push to sign the 22-year-old, who can play across the forward line, is part of that strategy.
Forest do not want to lose a player who scored 10 goals, and added three assists, last season and will demand £50million for Johnson, who is homegrown.
Read more here!
Salah set for Saudi medical
Remarkable claims coming out of Saudi Arabia this morning suggest Mohamed Salah will play his final game for Liverpool today before flying out to join Al-Ittihad.
KSA Sports TV report that Salah will bid farewell to the Reds today in their game at Newcastle and then undergo a medical in Dubia.
Liverpool have reportedly been set a deadline of tomorrow to accept a bid worth more than £80million for their talisman.
Chelsea and Roma ask Lukaku to take pay cut
Chelsea and Roma have asked Romelu Lukaku to take a £7million pay cut to sanction his loan move back to Italy.
Lukaku’s £325,000-a-week wages at Chelsea see him earn around £17m a year, a salary out of reach for Roma and the Blues are unwilling to subsidise.
Chelsea also want Lukaku to agree to reduce his salary for the remainder of his contract, beyond any loan deal for the coming season and until 2026, with Roma only willing to pay £7m for the striker’s temporary move.
For the Blues to accept a lower loan fee, they want to make significant savings on Lukaku’s wages, who remains the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge.
Read more here!
Source link