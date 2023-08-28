Transfer news LIVE! Salah to Saudi Arabia soon; Arsenal get Garcia boost; Frimpong to Chelsea; Man Utd latest

We are now in the final week of the summer transfer window, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool expected to be busy. The Gunners still want a new defender despite a huge summer spend already, with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia now emerging as a rather surprising target late in the window.

Over at Chelsea, meanwhile, the business is set to continue. Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella could both leave in the final few days, while Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is linked with a late move to Stamford Bridge.

Man United could move for Cucurella as they look to cover for Luke Shaw’s injury and it is difficult to ignore the increasing links between Mohamed Salah and Saudi Arabia. Tottenham are another primed to make a late statement as they plot a £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!