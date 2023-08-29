Transfer news LIVE! Salah to Saudi; Chelsea want Smith Rowe; Man United, Arsenal latest; Spurs to sign Johnson

The summer deadline day is fast approaching and Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to be busy into the final hours. The Gunners are working on outgoings, with as many as eight with uncertain futures, before potentially adding a new defender.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to let Romelu Lukaku leave on another loan deal with Roma his destination, and could replace him with an audacious move for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is also a target as Manchester United look into taking Marc Cucurella on loan.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are closing in on a deal worth almost £50million for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson to conclude their summer incomings, while also have plenty of current players to shift. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also of interest to United. The biggest potential deal is Saudi Arabia’s interest in signing Mohamed Salah, which is expected to go to the wire. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Aston Villa in for Lenglet
Even more Spurs news (kind of) as Aston Villa are exploring a deal to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.
Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham and had been widely expected to return this summer.
But now Fabrizio Romano reports that Villa are now keen on the player who will be leaving Camp Nou before Friday’s deadline.
Spurs reject Sanchez bid
More Spurs news as The Athletic report that Tottenham have rejected the €9million (£7.7m) offer for Davinson Sanchez from Ligue 1 side Rennes.
Spurs want between €15-20m for Sanchez and would want to sign a replacement should he leave, so time is running out.
Spence and Hojbjerg explore exit options
Leeds are in talks with Spurs over a loan deal for unwanted defender Djed Spence, writes Dan Kilpatrick, writes Dan Kilpatrick.
The Championship club want the 22-year-old for the season on a straight loan deal, without an option or obligation to buy him next summer, with talks continuing.
Spence was reluctant to drop back down to the Championship, having joined Spurs from Forest in a deal worth up to £20m last summer, but has been told he is not part of Postecoglou’s plans.
Spurs are also looking to offload Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris and Japhet Tanganga. Manchester United have been offered the chance to bid for Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who previously worked with Erik ten Hag when the Dutchman was in charge of Bayern Munich’s B team.
Spurs make progress over Johnson
Tottenham are expected to have a clear run at Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson after Brentford ended talks for the forward, writes Dan Kilpatrick.
Spurs are continuing negotiations with Forest for the 22-year-old, who is valued at £50million by the Midlands club, and are hopeful of agreeing a deal — although they still need to make room in their squad by offloading a host of unwanted players.
In a bid to knock down Forest’s asking price and clear the decks, Spurs have offered players in part-exchange, including Davison Sanchez.
Johnson is understood to have stated a preference for joining Spurs, while Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of the Wales international.
Transfer coup Kudus opens door to a wealth of options for West Ham
Fewer than four weeks ago, West Ham were creeping perilously towards the new season, shorn of their best player, yet to buy a single one in his stead and with fears last year’s relegation scrap might be in danger of a repeat.
It is fair to say, then, that the mood in east London has transformed quite markedly, David Moyes’s side off to a flying start in the Premier League having spent Saturday night atop its early table, and now with a midfield rebuild for the post-Declan Rice age complete.
James Ward-Prowse already looks every bit the no-brainer signing for this team that Moyes thought him long ago, while the early signs are that Edson Alvarez has the tools for a swift adaptation to English football. In Mohammed Kudus, the Hammers have now added a player of genuine X-factor as well.
After scoring 18 times for Ajax last season, Kudus was heavily linked with other clubs this summer, including Arsenal, while Brighton went further in coming close to sealing a deal (interest from the country’s shrewdest recruitment team is usually a decent sign).
Man United in Tagliafico talks
Manchester United are in talks with Lyon over signing left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.
The Independent report that the Ligue 1 side want €6m (£5.15m) plus bonuses, but United would prefer a loan deal.
You’ll be stunned to learn that manager Erik ten Hag has previously worked with the player at Ajax.
Fulham agree deal for Ocampos
Fulham are working on convincing Lucas Ocampos to sign from Sevilla.
A deal has been agreed with the Spanish side as Fulham look to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports the Telegraph.
Ocampos must decide if he wants to swap Champions League football this season or head to the Premier League.
Luton keen on Holding
Arsenal defender Rob Holding is a loan target for Premier League new boys Luton, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
Holding has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their first three Premier League fixtures and manager Mikel Arteta has cleared him to leave Emirates Stadium.
The 27-year-old is weighing up his options before Friday’s transfer deadline. He also has interest from clubs in Spain.
Done deal! Fulham sign Castagne
Fulham have confirmed the signing of Timothy Castagne from Leicester.
The left-back has signed a four-year deal, with the option of a further year.
Castagne said: “I feel very good. It’s been a long transfer window, but finally I’m here, and I’m happy to be here.
“It’s a big relief. I’ve talked to the Manager and I just can’t wait to start training and playing.”
Palace finalising Henderson move
Crystal Palace are finalising a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, writes Malik Ouzia.
Palace have targeted a move for Henderson before Friday’s transfer deadline, with Vicente Guaita refusing to play as he seeks a move away from Selhurst Park.
Sam Johnstone has started season as Palace first choice, but Henderson will rival him for the No1 spot.
Henderson, 26, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.
