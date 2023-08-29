10
Transfer news LIVE! Salah to Saudi; Chelsea want Smith Rowe; Man United, Arsenal latest; Spurs to sign Johnson

The summer deadline day is fast approaching and Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to be busy into the final hours. The Gunners are working on outgoings, with as many as eight with uncertain futures, before potentially adding a new defender.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to let Romelu Lukaku leave on another loan deal with Roma his destination, and could replace him with an audacious move for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is also a target as Manchester United look into taking Marc Cucurella on loan.


