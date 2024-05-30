Transfer news LIVE! Man United eye Chelsea star; Arsenal handed £50m boost; Watkins to Liverpool; Spurs update

United have several areas to focus on and have now missed out on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, but continue to target Jarrad Branthwaite and are also considering Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. Another hot property, Kylian Mbappe, has been discussing his future whereas Tottenham and Liverpool are both in the market for a new attacker. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are among the names being linked. Follow all the latest news, updates and deals via Standard Sport’s LIVE transfer blog!