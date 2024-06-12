29
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal secret striker talks; Chelsea seal Duran deal; Toney to Man Utd; Liverpool eye £34m move

2024-06-12Last Updated: 2024-06-12
Tottenham are also on the hunt for a striker, with Ivan Toney and Youssef En-Nesyri linked. Spurs are also pondering bringing Marcus Edwards back to the club, with the former academy graduate also being linked with the Gunners. United and Ten Hag are firmly in the race for Olise, and have shown interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but will not pay £70m for Jarrad Branthwaite. Liverpool, meanwhile, are believed to be in for Jeremie Frimpong. Follow all the latest with Standard Sport’s LIVE dedicated transfer centre!


