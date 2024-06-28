Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal; Chelsea hijack Dewsbury-Hall deal, Murillo; Spurs want David; Man Utd

Tottenham are said to have made a shock bid for Alexander Isak involving Richarlison, while Spurs are plotting a fresh offer for Jacob Ramsey and also have interest in Jonathan David. Manchester United are pressing for Manuel Ugarte, Joao Neves, Joshua Zirkzee and Jarrad Branthwaite amid surprise links to Alvaro Morata, with West Ham eyeing Jake O’Brien, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki as Liverpool target Nico Williams, Joshua Kimmich and Rayan Ait-Nouri amid contact over Kingsley Coman. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!