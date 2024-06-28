3
2
38
39
22
48
25
43
11
34
10
40
44
49
30
23
16
4
35
14
31
24
9
5
18
32
37
33
8
15
29
1
13
20
46
26
Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal; Chelsea hijack Dewsbury-Hall deal, Murillo; Spurs want David; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal; Chelsea hijack Dewsbury-Hall deal, Murillo; Spurs want David; Man Utd

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
336 Less than a minute


Tottenham are said to have made a shock bid for Alexander Isak involving Richarlison, while Spurs are plotting a fresh offer for Jacob Ramsey and also have interest in Jonathan David. Manchester United are pressing for Manuel Ugarte, Joao Neves, Joshua Zirkzee and Jarrad Branthwaite amid surprise links to Alvaro Morata, with West Ham eyeing Jake O’Brien, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki as Liverpool target Nico Williams, Joshua Kimmich and Rayan Ait-Nouri amid contact over Kingsley Coman. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!


Source link

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League Darts 2024 prize money

Premier League Darts 2024 prize money

2024-05-16
Brighton reveal why they made Fabian Hurzeler youngest-ever Premier League manager

Brighton reveal why they made Fabian Hurzeler youngest-ever Premier League manager

2024-06-16
Victor Osimhen leaves door open to Napoli exit as Chelsea and Manchester United eye transfer

Victor Osimhen leaves door open to Napoli exit as Chelsea and Manchester United eye transfer

2023-06-04

Will VAR’s Flawed Science Survive the return of fans?

2021-03-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo