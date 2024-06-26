Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Gyokeres this week; Chelsea land Guiu; Ugarte to Man Utd; Bowen to Spurs

Arsenal could wrap up a deal for a new striker within days, according to latest reports, with talks ongoing over Sporting’s £86million-rated Viktor Gyokeres. Mikel Arteta is desperate for a new focal point to his attack, and Serhou Guirassy, Johan Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen have also been linked. Also on their radar is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.