18
35
30
15
2
43
49
32
9
37
14
3
10
5
23
33
29
26
16
20
25
1
13
31
40
22
4
46
34
24
48
38
8
11
39
44
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Kellyman, Olise blow; Arsenal eye Williams; Zirkee to Man Utd, Yoro update

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Kellyman, Olise blow; Arsenal eye Williams; Zirkee to Man Utd, Yoro update

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
343 Less than a minute


Tottenham remain in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with Ivan Toney, Jonathan David and Riccardo Calafiori also among their targets. Like Arsenal, Manchester United want a new striker, and Joshua Zirkzee is their top priority, while Federico Chiesa could also make the move to Old Trafford as Juventus attempt to sign Mason Greenwood. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!


Source link

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
343 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2024-01-12
Enfield Town’s European journey continues with Fenix Trophy semi-final

Enfield Town’s European journey continues with Fenix Trophy semi-final

2024-04-10
Zharnel Hughes takes superb bronze in thrilling 100m world championships final

Zharnel Hughes takes superb bronze in thrilling 100m world championships final

2023-08-20
No plans for Bank Holiday if Lionesses win the World Cup, Government says

No plans for Bank Holiday if Lionesses win the World Cup, Government says

2023-08-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo