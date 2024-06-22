Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Kellyman, Olise blow; Arsenal eye Williams; Zirkee to Man Utd, Yoro update

Tottenham remain in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with Ivan Toney, Jonathan David and Riccardo Calafiori also among their targets. Like Arsenal, Manchester United want a new striker, and Joshua Zirkzee is their top priority, while Federico Chiesa could also make the move to Old Trafford as Juventus attempt to sign Mason Greenwood. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!