40
20
46
14
33
44
34
22
10
15
49
8
16
26
3
13
32
9
30
24
38
35
43
37
31
48
25
23
2
4
39
5
18
1
11
29
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Xavi Simons battle; Chelsea suffer Olise blow; Man Utd turn to De Ligt

2024-06-17Last Updated: 2024-06-17
342 Less than a minute


United, meanwhile, are ready to move on from Jarrad Branthwaite, after Everton refused to drop their asking price, to Matthijs de Ligt, who could cost half the price and Bayern are keen to sell. Chelsea are growing confident of signing Michael Olise but are having second thoughts over Jhon Duran despite agreeing a £40m fee with Aston Villa. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak is a new target, while Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian is expected to finalise his move to the Blues this week.


Source link

2024-06-17Last Updated: 2024-06-17
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

How Luton Town are defying the doubters with a ‘cutting edge’ transfer strategy

How Luton Town are defying the doubters with a ‘cutting edge’ transfer strategy

2024-02-17
Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024 and when does it start?

2023-10-17
Ange Postecoglou issues new Tottenham transfer update amid injury crisis

Ange Postecoglou issues new Tottenham transfer update amid injury crisis

2023-11-11
Women’s World Cup: Keira Walsh happy to have a target on her back if it helps Lionesses

Women’s World Cup: Keira Walsh happy to have a target on her back if it helps Lionesses

2023-07-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo