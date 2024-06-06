10
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Onana contact; Chelsea want Dewsbury-Hall, Man Utd eye Kerkez; Spurs latest

2024-06-06
Manchester United have their sights set on Milos Kerkez as part of their planned overhaul at Old Trafford as they also go for Joao Neves and Jarrad Branthwaite, with Spurs eyeing Andreas Pereira. Liverpool could make Lutsharel Geertuida their first signing under Arne Slot as West Ham look to wrap up a deal for Luis Guilherme and also chase strikers Youssef En-Nesyri and Samu Omorodion. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours with Standard Sport!


