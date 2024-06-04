Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Osimhen swap; first Chelsea signing; Man Utd and Liverpool £51m target; Spurs

Arsenal continue their search for a new striker, having grown frustrated with Gabriel Jesus and deciding to sell Eddie Nketiah for £30million. Alexander Isak is the dream but deemed a deal unlikely to be done, so RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are now targets. Emile Smith Rowe, meanwhile, is being tracked by Fulham and could also be sold, along with Takehiro Tomiyasu, to find a big-name new arrival.