8
48
49
10
37
22
3
2
4
32
38
43
20
11
14
13
23
39
26
29
34
24
15
5
18
31
16
9
33
1
46
35
25
44
40
30
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Osimhen boost; Isak to Chelsea latest; Spurs make Ramsey bid; Man Utd update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Osimhen boost; Isak to Chelsea latest; Spurs make Ramsey bid; Man Utd update

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
344 Less than a minute


Follow the latest updates, deals, gossip and rumours throughout the summer transfer window


Source link

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
344 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Klopp’s kids deliver again to secure Man Utd date for Liverpool in FA Cup

Klopp’s kids deliver again to secure Man Utd date for Liverpool in FA Cup

2024-02-29
George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

2024-01-11
The 30-minute ‘masterclass’ that showed how good this England team could be

The 30-minute ‘masterclass’ that showed how good this England team could be

2024-02-11
Antonio Nusa confirms Chelsea offered ‘a lot of money’ as 20 clubs track £23m teenager

Antonio Nusa confirms Chelsea offered ‘a lot of money’ as 20 clubs track £23m teenager

2023-09-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo