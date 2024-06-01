Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal receive Osimhen boost; Olise to Chelsea; Man United sent Branthwaite warning

Arsenal are also rumoured to be in talks over Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman as Bayern Munich target Oleksandr Zinchenko. Chelsea are set to confirm the appointment of new manager Enzo Maresca amid reports that they want to engineer a part-exchange deal with Napoli involving Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku, but it is the Gunners who are reportedly still in the race for Osimhen. The Blues are, however, in pole position to sign Michael Olise.