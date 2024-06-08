Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea plot Alvarez bid; Man Utd and Liverpool in Yoro battle

The Gunners are also keen on Bruno Guimaraes, having given up on Alexander Isak, and are now being linked with Federico Chiesa, Amadou Onana and Viktor Tsyhankov. Chelsea, meanwhile, have made their first summer signing in Tosin Adarabioyo and are now being linked with an audacious move for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, and want to rival Manchester United for Michael Olise. However, wonderkid Rio Ngumoha wants to leave.