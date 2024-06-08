14
10
39
31
8
33
34
44
11
15
26
20
46
24
30
23
43
9
40
1
5
37
48
3
35
32
16
13
29
2
4
38
22
25
18
49
Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea plot Alvarez bid; Man Utd and Liverpool in Yoro battle

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea plot Alvarez bid; Man Utd and Liverpool in Yoro battle

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
348 Less than a minute


The Gunners are also keen on Bruno Guimaraes, having given up on Alexander Isak, and are now being linked with Federico Chiesa, Amadou Onana and Viktor Tsyhankov. Chelsea, meanwhile, have made their first summer signing in Tosin Adarabioyo and are now being linked with an audacious move for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, and want to rival Manchester United for Michael Olise. However, wonderkid Rio Ngumoha wants to leave.


Source link

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-12-15
‘Whirlwind’ Thembi Kgatlana embodies South Africa’s future despite Netherlands loss and family tragedy

‘Whirlwind’ Thembi Kgatlana embodies South Africa’s future despite Netherlands loss and family tragedy

2023-08-06
Luton Town v Liverpool injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

Luton Town v Liverpool injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

2023-11-04
Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

2023-11-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo