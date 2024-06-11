Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal win Sesko race; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Luiz battle; Man Utd, Spurs latest

The summer window opens this week and a number of deals are accelerating to be completed ahead of Euro 2024. The biggest could be Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice target and the Gunners have reportedly beaten competition from across Europe to land the forward. Douglas Luiz is another of interest, but Manchester City are now sniffing around the Aston Villa captain, while wonderkid Chido Odi-Martin coudl join Bayern.