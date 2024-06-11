8
44
20
1
13
31
30
15
4
35
22
23
34
10
24
43
25
14
38
40
33
48
39
11
3
5
16
49
37
9
26
2
46
18
29
32
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal win Sesko race; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Luiz battle; Man Utd, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal win Sesko race; Chelsea agree Olise deal; Luiz battle; Man Utd, Spurs latest

2024-06-11Last Updated: 2024-06-11
345 Less than a minute


The summer window opens this week and a number of deals are accelerating to be completed ahead of Euro 2024. The biggest could be Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice target and the Gunners have reportedly beaten competition from across Europe to land the forward. Douglas Luiz is another of interest, but Manchester City are now sniffing around the Aston Villa captain, while wonderkid Chido Odi-Martin coudl join Bayern.


Source link

2024-06-11Last Updated: 2024-06-11
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2023-10-27
England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Euro 2024 warm-up prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Euro 2024 warm-up prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

2024-05-30
Zak Crawley explains how doomed Australia tour helped him become ‘unlikely’ Ashes hero

Zak Crawley explains how doomed Australia tour helped him become ‘unlikely’ Ashes hero

2023-08-03
Tottenham XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Tottenham XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

2023-12-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo