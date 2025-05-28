Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Gyokeres bid, Zubimendi medical; Liverpool want Chelsea target; Man Utd latest

Meanwhile, Liverpool have submitted their first bid, reportedly worth €100million (£85m) plus add-ons, for Florian Wirtz. The Reds have joined the race for Hugo Ekitike and also want to add full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to their ranks, though face competition for the latter from Manchester City, who have also joined the ever-expanding race for £20m-rated Lyon star Rayan Cherki.