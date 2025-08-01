Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC face Eze deadline; Liverpool learn Isak twist; Man Utd have new Sesko plan

The new Premier League season is just two weeks away and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all working hard on completing deals before the big kick-off. The Gunners finally have their much-needed striker, and £64million man Viktor Gyokeres made his debut in Thursday’s pre-season defeat to Tottenham. Next on the hitlist is Eberechi Eze, but the Crystal Palace star’s £68m release clause expires today, so Arsenal have some work to do.