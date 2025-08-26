Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal FC agree Hincapie deal; Spurs want Rogers; Isak to Liverpool twist; Man Utd latest

Spurs have seen a second bid for Nico Paz rejected and were said to be interested in Hincapie before Arsenal got involved. Morgan Rogers and Savinho remain key targets, but Manchester United hope they enter the race for Alejandro Garnacho. Chelsea remain confident of signing the Argentine, along with Xavi Simons, but the clock is ticking ahead of the September 1 deadline. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!