16
40
48
24
20
14
37
15
25
13
10
9
5
22
23
39
38
18
31
2
4
33
30
26
3
29
34
43
49
35
46
1
44
32
8
11
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC want Rodrygo; Eze latest; Man Utd book Sesko medical; Liverpool prepare Isak bid

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC want Rodrygo; Eze latest; Man Utd book Sesko medical; Liverpool prepare Isak bid

2025-08-08Last Updated: 2025-08-08
332 Less than a minute


The Blues and London rivals Tottenham will be expected to remain active in the market after losing Levi Colwill and James Maddison respectively to ACL injuries. Meanwhile, Liverpool are poised to confirm the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal and the funds raised should significantly boost their chances of signing Alexander Isak who is valued at around £150m by Newcastle. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


Source link

2025-08-08Last Updated: 2025-08-08
332 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Christian Horner allegations are biggest threat yet to Red Bull dominance in Formula One

Christian Horner allegations are biggest threat yet to Red Bull dominance in Formula One

2024-02-06
Northampton’s ‘hot ball’, Saracens’ next captain and 3 more rugby talking points

Northampton’s ‘hot ball’, Saracens’ next captain and 3 more rugby talking points

2024-01-08
‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

‘We are resilient’: The rebirth of Bury FC

2024-05-03
Arsenal USA tour winners and losers:

Arsenal USA tour winners and losers:

2023-07-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo