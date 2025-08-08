Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC want Rodrygo; Eze latest; Man Utd book Sesko medical; Liverpool prepare Isak bid
The Blues and London rivals Tottenham will be expected to remain active in the market after losing Levi Colwill and James Maddison respectively to ACL injuries. Meanwhile, Liverpool are poised to confirm the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal and the funds raised should significantly boost their chances of signing Alexander Isak who is valued at around £150m by Newcastle. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Source link