13
32
24
40
4
18
14
15
5
22
31
3
37
26
20
43
35
1
11
34
8
29
10
2
49
16
48
38
25
33
9
23
30
44
46
39
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC prepare Eze bid; Man Utd agree Sesko deal; Isak to Liverpool; Rodrygo twist

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC prepare Eze bid; Man Utd agree Sesko deal; Isak to Liverpool; Rodrygo twist

2025-08-06Last Updated: 2025-08-06
328 Less than a minute


The Premier League champions have also been linked with a move for Rodrygo, but the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid has now taken an unexpected twist. Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to confirm multiple exits thus paving the way for further arrivals and Heung-min Son’s time at Tottenham is poised to come to an end as an official announcement over a switch to LAFC could come today. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


Source link

2025-08-06Last Updated: 2025-08-06
328 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Joe Joyce: I overlooked Zhilei Zhang once… that won’t happen again

Joe Joyce: I overlooked Zhilei Zhang once… that won’t happen again

2023-09-22
England Test player ratings: Gus Atkinson enjoys stunning debut summer but first blip for Harry Brook

England Test player ratings: Gus Atkinson enjoys stunning debut summer but first blip for Harry Brook

2024-09-10
Europa League quarter-final fixtures and dates in full as Tottenham meet Frankfurt, Man Utd get Lyon

Europa League quarter-final fixtures and dates in full as Tottenham meet Frankfurt, Man Utd get Lyon

2025-03-14
West Ham vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

West Ham vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

2025-03-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo