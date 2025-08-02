Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC get Eze boost; Liverpool Isak decision; Man Utd suffer Sesko blow; Chelsea latest

Liverpool finally lodged an opening bid for Alexander Isak, worth £110million, which was immediately rejected by Newcastle. In a fresh twist, the Reds have opted against making a second bid as the Magpies demand £150m for their star man, and could now turn to Rodrygo. Newcastle remain interested in Benjamin Sesko, and have interest in Yoane Wissa, and have reportedly beaten Man United to the RB Leipzig striker’s signature.