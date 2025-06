Arsenal will hope to sign Martin Zubimendi soon and are rumoured to have the likes of Rodrygo, Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers and Marc Guehi all in their sights, while they could yet battle Chelsea for Jorrel Hato. However, Manchester City have won the race for Sverre Nypan as Kevin De Bruyne heads to Napoli. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!