Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal FC update; Wirtz to Liverpool; Cunha to seal Man Utd move; Chelsea medical
Arsenal continue to be linked with the likes of Leroy Sane, Rodrygo, Rafael Leao and Kaoru Mitoma, though Joan Garcia is heading to Barcelona. Liam Delap is poised to undergo a medical at Chelsea on Monday after a £30million deal was struck with Ipswich, while Manchester United are said to have lined up Pedro Goncalves as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha has been spotted in the city before his £62.5m transfer.
