40
15
44
33
11
5
30
10
14
39
31
8
16
38
29
24
4
23
1
25
37
43
48
49
18
9
3
13
20
35
26
22
2
46
34
32
Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal FC update; Wirtz to Liverpool; Cunha to seal Man Utd move; Chelsea medical

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal FC update; Wirtz to Liverpool; Cunha to seal Man Utd move; Chelsea medical

2025-06-01Last Updated: 2025-06-01
352 Less than a minute


Arsenal continue to be linked with the likes of Leroy Sane, Rodrygo, Rafael Leao and Kaoru Mitoma, though Joan Garcia is heading to Barcelona. Liam Delap is poised to undergo a medical at Chelsea on Monday after a £30million deal was struck with Ipswich, while Manchester United are said to have lined up Pedro Goncalves as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha has been spotted in the city before his £62.5m transfer.


Source link

2025-06-01Last Updated: 2025-06-01
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Former Hibs CEO to play a key role in Luton's Power Court move after joining the Hatters

Former Hibs CEO to play a key role in Luton's Power Court move after joining the Hatters

2025-05-17
Patient Holmes is eager to take his opportunity in the Hatters back-line

Patient Holmes is eager to take his opportunity in the Hatters back-line

2024-10-26
Tottenham: James Maddison withdraws from England squad through injury

Tottenham: James Maddison withdraws from England squad through injury

2023-11-10
Burger back with a goal as Luton U21s are held by Cambridge U21s

Burger back with a goal as Luton U21s are held by Cambridge U21s

2024-01-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo