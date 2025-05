Elsewhere, Manchester United are expected to sign Matheus Cunha for £62.5m and have held talks with Liam Delap, who is also a target for Chelsea and Tottenham. Bryan Mbeumo has also been tipped for a big-money move, along with Eberechi Eze, while Jurgen Klopp could be making a surprise return to management. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!