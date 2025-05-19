13
18
25
44
33
10
31
8
39
3
14
32
4
48
23
43
38
34
15
40
29
9
20
26
46
16
24
2
22
35
5
11
49
37
30
1
Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal FC; Chelsea want Sesko; Man Utd in Mbeumo bid; Liverpool make Kerkez move

Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal FC; Chelsea want Sesko; Man Utd in Mbeumo bid; Liverpool make Kerkez move

2025-05-19Last Updated: 2025-05-19
352 Less than a minute


Liverpool are set to make Jeremie Frimpong their first signing, and today have made their first move to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Florian Wirtz is another huge target, but Man City are also in the mix. Tottenham’s transfer plans rest on them winning the Europa League and, therefore, qualifying for the Champions League. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!


Source link

2025-05-19Last Updated: 2025-05-19
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal transfer need laid bare as Mikel Arteta shows key sign of progress

Arsenal transfer need laid bare as Mikel Arteta shows key sign of progress

2023-11-14
Kingmakers Tottenham can enjoy no-pressure run-in with Champions League race likely won

Kingmakers Tottenham can enjoy no-pressure run-in with Champions League race likely won

2024-04-08
Arsenal vs PSG: How 'unbelievable' Luis Enrique influenced Mikel Arteta's rebuild

Arsenal vs PSG: How 'unbelievable' Luis Enrique influenced Mikel Arteta's rebuild

2025-04-25
Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal train to music before Champions League return

Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal train to music before Champions League return

2025-01-21
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo