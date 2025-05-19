Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal FC; Chelsea want Sesko; Man Utd in Mbeumo bid; Liverpool make Kerkez move
Liverpool are set to make Jeremie Frimpong their first signing, and today have made their first move to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth. Florian Wirtz is another huge target, but Man City are also in the mix. Tottenham’s transfer plans rest on them winning the Europa League and, therefore, qualifying for the Champions League. Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
