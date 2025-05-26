Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal told Leao fee, shock Martinez move; Liverpool make Wirtz bid; Gyokeres to Chelsea

We are quickly closing in on the opening of the first of two summer transfer windows as Arsenal appear to be turning their attentions towards some new targets. With seemingly no progress made yet over the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, and wages proving a stumbling block for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, the Gunners are now said to be looking at AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as well as Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma and Ademola Lookman.