Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Eze; Man Utd want Chelsea star; Liverpool get Isak update

Tottenham are now back in the transfer market, with Thomas Frank confirming the club will make further signings amid interest in Savinho, Morgan Rogers, Nico Paz and Maghnes Akliouche. Liverpool continue to hold hope of signing Alexander Isak amid growing confidence that a deal worth £130million can be struck after the Premier League champions face much-maligned Newcastle on Monday evening. Before that, interest in Marc Guehi remains as Crystal Palace face losing another key player.