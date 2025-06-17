Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea FC make Fofana approach; Williams to Arsenal latest; Gyokeres offer; Liverpool medical

Arsenal, who are confident of signing Martin Zubimendi despite reported interest from Real Madrid, remain on the hunt to bolster their attacking options amid talks for Benjamin Sesko and persistent links to Viktor Gyokeres as well as Ollie Watkins. Meanwhile, Nico Williams, Johan Bakayoko and Antonio Nusa are said to be on the Gunners’ radar, as is Lille defender Alexsandro. Chelsea are in talks over German sensation Nick Woltemade and the Blues continue to target Jamie Gittens and Mike Maignan, having also approached Lyon over Malick Fofana.